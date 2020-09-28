Rihanna Gives a Lesson to Ignorant Fan Opposing Sunscreen Usage in Winter

WENN/Avalon

The ‘Umbrella’ hitmaker was met with such comment after she shared a sultry lingerie photo of herself in an effort to promote her newly-launched Fenty skincare products.

Rihanna has hit back at a social media user who left an “ignorant” comment on a lingerie photo she used to promote sunscreen.

The “Umbrella” hitmaker took to Instagram on Sunday, September 27 to share a sultry shot of herself posing in a lace bra with lotion under her eyes, while promoting her newly-launched Fenty skincare products.

“Just protecting my melanin while they try to eradicate it! @fentyskin #FentySkinStartRs mini gang!” the singer and fashionista captioned the shot.

The shot prompted one user of the photo sharing site to quip: “It’s winter now,” suggesting sunscreen doesn’t need to be worn in colder weather.

Rihanna was quick to clap back and correct the commenter: “It’s the ignorance for me! You gon have wrinkles if you think spf is seasonal! But continue (sic).”

The post came just days after the star took to the site to promote her upcoming Fenty fashion show on Amazon, which is set for October 10.

Prior to this, Rih shared that she wanted to change people’s perspective about sunscreen. “Growing up on an island, you’re exposed to the sun every day. So you always thought that SPF was a tourist thing, and especially not for black people,” the singer explained. “I have learned the hard way because over time the sun wasn’t that kind to my skin and my skin was not that resilient. So I started to have hyperpigmentation in certain areas.”

“Whether it’s hot or a gray, winter cold day, those UV rays are always out,” she continued. “I think the biggest misconception with SPF, in particular, is that black people don’t need it. And as a woman of color, I am here to say that’s a lie. We need it and we need it every day.”