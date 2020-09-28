Home Entertainment Rick Ross Blasts Tory Lanez Over ‘Poor Decisions’

Rick Ross Blasts Tory Lanez Over ‘Poor Decisions’

Bradley Lamb
Rick Ross and Tory Lanez went back and forth on social media after he dropped his Daystar album — and Rozay had a few words for Lanez after he blasted him for not marching in Miami and for tagging his own liquor in his videos.

“First off, little boy, I appreciate how you responded swiftly to Rozay,” Ross said on his Instagram. “That’s how you should have did the sista who accused you of shooting her. That’s what you owe her family, that’s what you owe all the Black women in America. Just that accusation alone, she was in your presence, but that’s between y’all.”

