‘RHOP’s Gizelle Bryant Says She Had PTSD After Monique Samuels’ Fight w/ Candiace Dillard

Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant is claiming to have suffered from PTSD after this season’s fight between Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard.

“In the moment, [I was] super upset, and bothered for a while for days. I think we all kind of had PTSD from it just for a while,” Gizelle told . “I didn’t find myself having to quote unquote pick a side, [though]. I think that it’s silly [to do that]. I’m team Gizelle for life and I’m team the show.”

Monique and Candiace have been at odds since season four. Initially, they were close — but Candiace feels Monique’s friendship has been far from genuine. Monique feels the same.

“My position was, ‘What are we doing and is it what’s best for the show?’, and the answer is no and we have this beautiful platform and it’s our responsibility to protect it, so if we’re doing things that make us look like we’re in a stereotypical box about Black women, then I don’t think it’s good for the show, so that’s where I kind of landed on the incident. It is wrong and we’ll see how it plays out.”