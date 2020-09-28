‘RHOP’s Gizelle Bryant Says She Had PTSD After Monique Samuels’ Fight w/ Candiace Dillard

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6

Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant is claiming to have suffered from PTSD after this season’s fight between Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard.

“In the moment, [I was] super upset, and bothered for a while for days. I think we all kind of had PTSD from it just for a while,” Gizelle told . “I didn’t find myself having to quote unquote pick a side, [though]. I think that it’s silly [to do that]. I’m team Gizelle for life and I’m team the show.”

