‘RHOP’s Ashley Darby Requests Post-Nuptial Agreement Amid Cheating Claims

Bradley Lamb
Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby has asked husband, Michael Darby, for a postnuptial agreement — amid brand new cheating allegations.

Michael was caught in a hotel room with a stripper. He confessed to Ashley that he did go to the room, but claims that he was too drunk to consummate the night and fell asleep.

“My idea that I did have and that I wanted to see how you felt about was doing a postnuptial agreement. Something that would be protecting Dean and me in the event that this happens again,” Ashley told Michael.

