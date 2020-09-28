Rhea Kapoor Introduces a New Member in the Kapoor khandaan

Rhea Kapoor loves to share about her daily life on Instagram and amaze her fans with some sweet anecdotes about her father Anil Kapoor and sister Sonam Kapoor Ahuja. Today Rhea Kapoor took to her social media account to share with everyone the new addition in their family, their new furry ball.

Rhea Kapoor has recently welcomed a new pet in her house and the girl is all love about him. The family has named him after Hollywood actor, Russell Crowe Kapoor. She has been sharing some adorable pictures and videos of the dog playing and which makes everyone go aww. In one of the pictures, Anil Kapoor is seen holding the pet with lot of warmth and affection and seems to be in a good company with the furry ball.



Rhea’s caption for the pictures is all heart. The stylist-and-producer says that she’s all gaga about the new Kapoor member and that she cried buckets when Russell Crowe was unwell the first two days. Her caption reads, “We have a new family member. His name is Russell Crowe Kapoor. He is the prince of Juhu. He already runs this house. He is 55 days old and a bundle of love. He got sick the first two days in and scared the shit out of all us, I cried like a baby after months. He is back to top form now. He is everything.” Well, animal-lovers will surely relate that when anything happens to our pets, we’re surely the most affected ones. However the dog is now much better and his presence is keeping the Kapoor family entertained and amazed.









