R. Kelly Reportedly “Petrified And Paranoid” Following Assault By A Fellow Inmate Last Month, Attorney Says He Is Afraid To Leave His Cell

Roommates, we previously reported that R.Kelly had been allegedly attacked by a fellow inmate in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center last month, which his attorney says has left him afraid to leave his cell.

In an exclusive interview with the Chicago Sun Times, Nicole Blank Becker, one of Kellz’ attorneys, says “fear and terror have left him petrified and paranoid,” following the attack. She continues saying that he “can’t sleep and is now afraid to leave his jail cell during the two hours he’s permitted daily to venture out. His insomnia is serious.”

She adds that he is “scared for his life”, and won’t even leave his cell to get a hair cut.

“Robert is scared for his life… terrified every single day since he was beaten in his jail cell by fellow MCC inmate Jeremiah Shane Farmer a month ago.”

As we previously reported, Kelly was allegedly attacked in his cell by Jeremiah, who reportedly punched him in the head and torso, and allegedly attempted to stab Kelly with an ink pen. Jeremiah has since been relocated to another facility in Michigan, after revealing himself and claiming he attacked R. Kelly because the “government” made him.

View this post on Instagram #TSRUpdatez: So ya’ll remember when word got out that #RKelly got the paws put on him while he’s behind bars? Well, the alleged attacker has identified himself, and now he’s speaking out on the matter. _____________________________________ According to @tmz_tv, #JeremiahShaneFarmer filed legal documents stating he is the inmate that attacked R. Kelly in his prison cell. In the documents, he claims that “the government made me attack” Kelly and says that he did the attack with hopes of shedding light on the government’s corruption. When it comes to exactly what he means by “corruption” the site states that he feels he was done dirty by the justice system. _____________________________________ Farmer’s confession is a part of legal docs filed in a federal appeals court. Documents show that he is representing himself and that he is indeed locked up in the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago along with R. Kelly. TMZ claims that R. Kelly’s attorney confirmed that Farmer is in fact the inmate that attacked Kelly. As previously reported, the attack reportedly happened because—read more at TheShadeRoom.com (: Lake County Sheriff’s Department/ @gettyimages) A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Sep 4, 2020 at 6:11am PDT

Kelly’s attorneys have been fighting to get him released from MCC for months now, saying that he is fighting for his life in various ways. Previously, Kelly’s legal team pled with a judge about his safety in regard to possibly contracting COVID-19.

As it stands, R. Kelly will serve out the rest of his sentence in his current facility, as he awaits trial.

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or https://my.community.com/theshaderoom

The post R. Kelly Reportedly “Petrified And Paranoid” Following Assault By A Fellow Inmate Last Month, Attorney Says He Is Afraid To Leave His Cell appeared first on The Shade Room.