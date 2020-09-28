Photos: Malaika Arora steps out after testing COVID negative



Malaika Arora had tested positive for COVID-19 a couple of weeks back. However, the actress took the right precautions and quarantined at home, after which she tested negative. Malaika even opened up about her struggle to fight the virus and stated that it made her feel extremely weak for days. But today, the actress was clicked out and about in the city finally looking fit and fine.

Malaika opted for a pair of ripped jeans and a bright yellow shirt for her outing and happily posed for the paparazzi before heading into the building of her sister’s residence. Check out the pictures below…