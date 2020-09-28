Pelosi says Trump administration must boost COVID-19 aid offer By

© . House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Delivers Weekly Press Conference
WASHINGTON () – U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called on the Trump administration to boost their offer for more financial aid amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, saying she planned further talks with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin later on Monday.
Pelosi, in an interview on MSNBC, said the two had spoken briefly on Sunday and that she still hoped Democrats and the White House could find common ground, adding: “He has to come back with much more money to get the job done.”
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.