NTT to take full control of wireless unit NTT Docomo for $38 billion: Nikkei By

© . The logo of NTT is didplayed at a building in Tokyo



TOKYO () – Japanese telecoms company Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (T:) will take full control of its wireless carrier business NTT Docomo Inc (T:) for 4 trillion yen ($37.89 billion), the business daily reported on Tuesday.

Japan’s largest telecoms company will seek to buy the remaining 34% of NTT Docomo and delist the business from the Tokyo stock exchange, the Nikkei said.

The move is intended to allow NTT Docomo to better respond to pressure from the government to cut mobile fees, according to the report.

An NTT spokesman said the report was not based on what the company has announced.

($1 = 105.5700 yen)