NRL news, The Mole | Cameron Smith retirement decision, Kevin Proctor’s Shaun Johnson text

Will he or won’t he? The intrigue about Cam Smith’s retirement continues as we head into the finals.

But a source close to the great man tells me he has made up his mind – and it makes sense. There is no way the Storm would let the matter drag on so close to November 1, bearing in mind they need to work on finalising their 2021 roster.

The decision? The 37-year-old hooker is set to hang up the boots and start working on life after football, probably in dual TV analyst and consultant coaching roles.

But Smith is keeping his decision a secret as long as possible, “because he doesn’t want to make it all about him” in the big games, according to a source close to the great man.

Smith, a private person, wants the Storm to chase the title for the good of the club, not to focus on sending him out a winner.

His decision may change depending on what happens over the next four weeks, but at the moment, retirement is his mindset.

Melbourne Storm captain Cameron Smith. (Getty)

MORRIS DEALS TO LIFT RATTLED ROOSTERS

The Morris twins are close to giving the Roosters a much-needed lift on the eve of the finals by signing new deals with the club.

There were fears the Roosters could not keep the duo and remain under the salary cap, but they have found a way.

With the Roosters still reeling after Friday night’s embarrassing loss to Souths, the club needs a boost.

And news that the Roosters are now able to fit the try-scoring twins under the cap next season, despite upgrading several of their up-and-comers, is massive for the club.

An announcement is expected on the pair, who turned 34 last month, in coming days.

The Roosters still have several players unsigned from their current squad, including Jake Friend, Drew Hutchison, Matt Ikuvalu and Lachlan Lam.

They have yet to sign a player for 2021 and will lose Mitchell Aubusson (retired) and Sonny Bill Williams (Super League).

Brett Morris in action for the Sydney Roosters during a clash with Cronulla at the SCG. (Getty)

SOUTH SYDNEY SECRET WEAPON EMERGES

Cody Walker and Alex Johnston grabbed all the headlines as Souths scored their stunning 60-8 win over the Roosters on Friday night, but another player is shaping as the Rabbitohs’ secret weapon for the finals.

Tall centre Campbell Graham has scored in every game from round 14 to round 20 as the Rabbitohs have stormed home into the final series.

And not only that, he scored three ‘doubles’ in his run, giving him 10 tries in seven matches – a definite danger man in the weeks ahead.

Rabbitohs centre Campbell Graham (L) celebrates after scoring a try against the Roosters. (Getty)

TEXT REVEALS END OF FRIENDSHIP OVER BITE

Despite the ‘sugar-coating’ of things after THAT bite a few weeks back, it appears the friendship between former Kiwi Test teammates Kevin Proctor and Shaun Johnson is over – for good.

Proctor became the first player in league history to be sent off for biting and was subsequently suspended for a month.

The pair ‘kissed and made-up’ after the event and once he had cooled down, Johnson tried to make peace.

But Wide World of Sports has obtained a text sent by Proctor to a close mate and it paints a very different picture.

“Weak as piss that Shaun Johnson c—,” Proctor wrote. “I played 10 years with the c— in the Kiwis n he snitches me to the ref.”