NRL news, Peter Sterling backs Broncos coaching plan despite Craig Bellamy confusion

Eels legend Peter Sterling says he is “confused” by Craig Bellamy’s assertion that he hasn’t agreed to a position at the Broncos despite mounting reports the veteran is poised to assume a role at the club alongside head coach Kevin Walters, who is expected to be officially given the job in coming days.

There is little doubt Walters has been given the nod, with widespread reports that he has beaten Paul Green for the role, at least partly because of the model the Broncos are opting for, with Bellamy reportedly joining the club as a coaching director in 2022.

However, that part of the story is still under a cloud with Bellamy last night claiming that he hasn’t agreed to anything with Brisbane.

The 60-year-old has admitted he as been contacted by as many as three other clubs who are eager to lock-down his services at the conclusion of his Storm deal, which finishes at the end of 2021.

“I responded the other day that I’m not making any decision and I ain’t going to be talking about it until after the finals but I can tell you right here right now I haven’t agreed to nothing anywhere,” Bellamy said after the Storm’s 30-22 loss to the Dragons.

Storm coach Craig Bellamy (Getty)

It’s a statement that confused Sterling, who trusts Bellamy at his word.

“I’m a little bit confused because Craig Bellamy said that categorically he has not agreed to anything,” Sterling told Wide World of Sports’ Sterlo’s Wrap. “And I believe Craig Bellamy.

“Whether that’s a fait accompli is yet to be determined. Craig says that’s not the case.”

Sterling backed the Broncos’ decision to hire Walters who he says has no time to waste in turning the franchise around as the squad depart for their off-season. He also insisted the club needed to promptly appoint a new CEO.

Real problem with Broncos gender reveal

“If Kevin goes back, he knows the club well, being a former great player there,” Sterling said.

“He’s well liked and very popular. The timing is a little bit difficult in regards to they haven’t named their new CEO, you’d like to think ideally that would come before the coach.

“The thing is the Brisbane Broncos are about to go into their down period, not long until they get into their off season. So they needed to have a coach on board so the payers are ready to go, know who is going to be in charge and I imagine some serious conversations will take place between coach and players.

“It’s probably justified [their wooden spoon]. They’ve been the worst side this year. You only have to look at their differential which is terrible.

“It’s a kick up the backside for them. They’re a proud club, a successful club and changes need to be made. Kevin Walters comes in and there is only one way to go.”

Joey’s staggering Bellamy ‘guarantee’