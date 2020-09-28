Norvell to coach FSU Saturday after COVID-19 absence

The Florida State Seminoles will have their head coach back on the practice field this week and on the sideline for Saturday’s home game versus Jacksonville State.

Per David M. Hale of ESPN, Mike Norvell confirmed to reporters on Monday that he’ll return to practice on Tuesday and coach FSU this coming weekend after missing nearly two weeks of in-person work due to testing positive for COVID-19.

Norvell conducted meetings via Zoom while quarantining in his home. He was the first coach from a major program to miss a game because of a positive test when the Seminoles lost to rivals Miami 52-10 this past Saturday.

He previously said that he felt well while self-isolating and didn’t know how he contracted the virus.

“I hated that I wasn’t there for it,” Norvell said of the blowout. “This is my team, my players, guys I absolutely care about and believe in, and it hurts when you don’t play to your capabilities and get beat in a big game.”

Deputy head coach Chris Thomsen temporarily served as Norvell’s replacement.

The Seminoles fell to Georgia Tech on Sept. 12 and head into October at 0-2.