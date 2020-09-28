Nicole Kidman and Bella Cruise Seemingly Healing Their Rift After Years of Estrangement

WENN/Adriana M. Barraza

Bella, whom the actress adopted during her marriage to Tom Cruise, sparks the reconciliation rumors after she is caught liking a photo of her mother on Instagram.

Nicole Kidman and her eldest daughter seemed to have mended their strained relationship. After years of speculated estrangement following her divorce from Tom Cruise back in 2001, the “Bombshell” star and Bella Cruise appeared to be healing their rift.

The mother-and-daughter duo were thought to have been repairing their relationship after the 27-year-old was caught liking her 53-year-old mother’s photos on Instagram. The first photo, shared on September 14, saw the Oscar winner sitting on a chair with a red hat, patterned dress and a brown cowboy boot with a caption that read, “What do you think I’m thinking in this photo?”

The next one was posted by the “Big Little Lies” star several days later on September 18. It captured her posing on the top of a staircase while rocking a green dress with a pair of boots. “Come on… take a step up. Nothing to be afraid of here… @UndoingHBO Premieres October 25,” she wrote in the caption of the picture.

Bella’s liking of Nicole’s posts inevitably sent tongue wagging. “Bella popping up on Nicole’s Instagram all of a sudden has got lots of people talking,” a source told New Idea. “It’s huge, given everything that’s happened between them. To finally have her baby girl back in her life would be beyond Nicole’s wildest dreams. She’s missed out on so much over the years, including Bella’s wedding.”

Nicole adopted Bella in 1992 with her then-husband Tom. The two, however, have been estranged from each other since the latter was still 8 years old. After the Hollywood beauty split from the “Mission: Impossible – Fallout” star, Bella and her brother Connor lived with their actor father and practiced Scientology.

While many speculated that her children’s beliefs were behind their estrangement, Nicole insisted that she respected their decision. “They are adults. They are able to make their own decisions. They have made choices to be Scientologists and as a mother, it’s my job to love them,” she explained to Australia’s WHO magazine.

“And I am an example of that tolerance and that’s what I believe – that no matter what your child does, the child has love and the child has to know there is available love and I’m open here,” she added. “I think that’s so important because if that is taken away from a child, to sever that in any child, in any relationship, in any family – I believe it’s wrong. So that’s our job as a parent, to always offer unconditional love.”