Nicola Sturgeon slams ‘abusive drivel’ aimed at former refugee Holyrood hopeful

Scotland’s First Minister joined a Glasgow MSP to blast “abuse” directed at a Holyrood hopeful originally from Afghanistan.

Abdul Bostani was forced to flee the Taliban 20 years ago and arrived in Scotland as a refugee when he was just 18.

The 37-year-old announced last week his intention to seek selection as the SNP candidate for East Kilbride at the Scottish Parliamentary election in 2021, in a bid to “repay” his adopted home country.

Just a day later, he was asked by an account on Twitter called the UK Movement 1: “Given how much you owe this country (which accepted you as a refugee, thus saving you from war-torn Afghanistan) don’t you think it’s a bit rude to later campaign to split our country up?”







Glasgow MSP Bob Doris quickly leapt to Bostani’s defence, hailing the potential new representative as his “friend” who has his “respect and admiration” and slamming the tweet as “drivel”.

He said: “I am proud to call Abdul Bostani my friend. Abdul has every right to be part of our democratic process. I wish him every success.

“Abdul has my respect & admiration and should not have to put up with the drivel below.”

He was backed up by Nicola Sturgeon soon after, who added: “No one should have to put up with this kind of abuse.

“Abdul Bostani has as much right to stand for selection as anyone else.”

Community activist Bostani was just a teenager when he was sent to Glasgow by the Home Office.

The dad-of-six started a new life as a successful accountant after studying at Strathclyde University and is now Chairman of the Scottish Unity League, and president of community-led organisation, Glasgow Afghan United.

He revealed his plan to take on the SNP ticket, as Linda Fabiani MSP steps down, in a tweet last week which read: “I am delighted and honoured to announce that I am seeking selection to be the SNP candidate for East Kilbride at the Scottish Parliamentary election in 2021.”

Sturgeon’s backing of Bostani comes after she hit out at social media “cowards” for dishing out “toxic abuse” to other hopeful new SNP candidates.

The FM sent a series of messages on Twitter at the weekend commending those who have put themselves forward for the upcoming Scottish Parliament elections in May 2021.

The SNP leader spoke out after Rhiannon Spear, who is seeking to represent Argyll and Bute, fell victim to horrific misogynistic abuse having previously defended transgender rights.

She also called on her fellow serving parliamentarians to defend the newcomers regardless of party politics.