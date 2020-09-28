Nick Foles to start for Bears in Week 4 vs. Colts

The Chicago Bears replaced starting quarterback Mitchell Trubisky with Nick Foles in the second half of Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons. Foles and the Bears edged the Falcons 30-26 with a comeback in the fourth quarter to move to 3-0 on the season.
Head coach Matt Nagy was impressed with Foles’ performance, and it was enough for him to make the Super Bowl champion the team’s Week 4 starter, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
It’s not at all surprising Nagy decided to turn to his veteran quarterback. On Sunday, Trubisky was benched at the start of the third quarter after throwing an interception to Falcons cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson. On the ensuing drive, Atlanta scored a field goal to take a 26-10 lead.
Trubisky completed 13-of-22 passes for 128 yards with one touchdown against one interception.
Foles, whom Chicago acquired via trade from the Jacksonville Jaguars, threw an interception on his first drive of the game, but he certainly bounced back in the win. He ended the game with 16-of-29 passing for 188 yards and three touchdowns against one interception.
While the Falcons collapsed for the second week in a row, there’s no doubt Foles played a major role in Chicago’s win to push the team to a 3-0 start.
Erin Walsh is a Boston sports fan through and through. Although many think Boston sports fans are insufferable, Erin tries to see things from a neutral perspective. Her passion is hockey, and she believes defense wins championships. In addition to covering sports for Yardbarker, she covers Boston sports for NBC Sports Boston. Follow her on Twitter @ewalsh90