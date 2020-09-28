Nick Foles to start for Bears in Week 4 vs. Colts

It’s not at all surprising Nagy decided to turn to his veteran quarterback. On Sunday, Trubisky was benched at the start of the third quarter after throwing an interception to Falcons cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson. On the ensuing drive, Atlanta scored a field goal to take a 26-10 lead.

Trubisky completed 13-of-22 passes for 128 yards with one touchdown against one interception.

Foles, whom Chicago acquired via trade from the Jacksonville Jaguars, threw an interception on his first drive of the game, but he certainly bounced back in the win. He ended the game with 16-of-29 passing for 188 yards and three touchdowns against one interception.

While the Falcons collapsed for the second week in a row, there’s no doubt Foles played a major role in Chicago’s win to push the team to a 3-0 start.