NFL Week 3 grades from around the league

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

So far, Bill O’Brien’s near-universally panned DeAndre Hopkins-for-David Johnson (feat. draft picks) trade is working out as most expected. Yes, the Texans (0-3) have played a vicious schedule. But they gave up the third-best player in team history and did not collect a first-round pick, so expecting Johnson to help against tough defenses is not too much to ask. Against Pittsburgh, the injury-prone back totaled 46 scrimmage yards — a week after gaining 50 in Baltimore. Hopkins’ 358 receiving yards are his most through three games. The coach-GM’s trade unquestionably made Deshaun Watson’s job harder.

TEXANS GRADE: C | NEXT: vs. Vikings (Sun.)