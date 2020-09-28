NFL Legend Joe Montana Addresses ‘Scary’ Attempted Kidnapping of Grandchild

Instagram

The Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee and his wife confronted a woman suspected of trying to kidnap their 9-month-old grandchild from their Malibu home on Saturday, September 26.

Joe Montana has made a heroic rescue of his grandchild from a kidnapping attempt. On Saturday, September 26, the NFL legend thwarted a suspected kidnapper from trying to take away his 9-month-old grandchild from his home in Malibu, California.

According to Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department, the intruder, who has been identified as Sodsai Dalzell, entered the retired athlete’s home and tried to get away with Joe’s grandchild, who was sleeping in the playpen. “Deputies patrolling the Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station were flagged down in the City of Malibu by a man they recognized as Mr. Joe Montana,” reads the police report.

“Mr. Montana stated an unknown female had just entered his residence, kidnapped his grandchild, then fled the location without the child,” it continues to detail the incident. Joe told local authorities that his “grandchild was sleeping in the playpen when an unknown female entered the residence and removed the child from the playpen and held it in her arms.”

“Mr. Montana, and his wife Jennifer, confronted the female, attempted to de-escalate the situation, and asked for the suspect to give back their grandchild,” the police report states. “A tussle ensued and Mrs. Montana was able to safely pry the child out of the suspect’s arms. The suspect fled the location.”

The suspect was taken into custody and has been charged with kidnapping and burglary. Luckily, “none of the parties were injured during the incident, including the nine-month-old child,” according to a statement.

Joe himself has taken to Twitter to address the “scary” incident. The Pro Football Hall of Fame wrote on Sunday, “Thank you to everyone who has reached out. Scary situation, but thankful that everybody is doing well.” He went on asking people to respect “our privacy at this time.”

As of press time, it’s unclear who the parents of Joe’s 9-month-old grandchild are. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback has four kids, Alexandra Montana, 34, Elizabeth Montana, 33, Nate Montana, 30, and Nick Montana, 28.