New Couple Alert? Harry Styles and Tracee Ellis Ross Reportedly Spotted on a Date in L.A.

According to an informant, the British singer and the ‘Black-ish’ star are overheard having a ‘juicy’ conversation while dining at Pace in Laurel Canyon, Los Angeles.

Harry Styles may no longer be single. The British singer has recently sparked rumors that he might be dating Tracee Ellis Ross after a source claimed to have spotted the two enjoying a date in Laurel Canyon in Los Angeles, California.

The source alleged that they were sitting next to Harry and Tracee at Pace several months ago and happened to overhear the alleged lovebirds’ conversation at the time. According to the so-called informant, the One Direction member and the “Black-ish” star “were asking each other where the wildest place they have hooked up was and if they should go to the bathroom together.”

Even though neither Tracee nor Harry hasn’t responded to the rumors, the former once revealed that the 25-year-old heartthrob slid into her DMs before. During her appearance in a December 2019 episode of “The Late Late Show with James Corden” that Harry hosted, she spilled, “It’s Instagram. You know, the DMs. Harry started liking my pictures. I was like, ‘Who is this Harry Styles?’ And then I started commenting on your pictures. I was like, ‘When is he gonna perform in L.A.?’ ”

According to Tracee, Harry then told her that he would be performing in L.A. soon and asked her if she wanted to come. In response, the actress simply said, “I do, sir.” Harry then revealed that Tracee did come to his show following their online exchange.

Prior to being rumored to be dating Tracee, Harry was linked with several female celebrities including Taylor Swift and Camille Rowe. Meanwhile, earlier this year, there was a rumor going around saying Tracee was dating “Black-ish” creator Kenya Barris.

Tracee has never addressed their relationship though, considering that she likes to keep her personal life private. “When you do that, you invite other people and their opinions and issues in. You can’t discover the person on your own,” she said of her decision during a magazine interview back in 2012.