Nene Leakes Seemingly Calls Wendy Williams A “Cocaine Head” After Wendy Says Nene Spin-Off Shows Would Be “Boring”

Wendy Williams and Nene Leakes have had a pretty rocky friendship recently, but it looks like Nene has just about had it with her! Nene has been making headlines for weeks now, as her tumultuous exit from ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ hit social media, but Wendy’s recent comments led her to an interesting Twitter rant.

Wendy sat down with Andy Cohen on Bravo’s ‘Watch What Happens Live!’ and discussed the possibility of Nene having a spin-off show of her own, and its safe to say Wendy was not here for any of the options. While running down potential shows, Wendy calls all of them boring, and Nene clearly was not pleased.

View this post on Instagram #PressPlay: Whew! #WendyWilliams friendship with #NeneLeakes has been pretty rocky recently, but it looks like Nene has just about had it with her after some of the comments she made while speaking with #AndyCohen. Nene didn’t just throw shade, she threw a couple trees at the both of them (SWIPE) ( : @bravowwhl) A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Sep 28, 2020 at 5:22am PDT

In a series of tweets, Nene seemingly addresses both Wendy and Andy, and even refers to Wendy as a “cocaine head” following her comments. She also calls Andy a racist, and insists that lawyers get involved.

“Both are f their ratings are LOW! Bye QUEENS. She on cocaine so that should stop using her to talk! They both need my help with their poor ratings,” Nene tweeted.

She continued saying: “I will ALWAYS eat and eat good! Believe that. I have ALWAYS believed in multiple streams of income so the Leakes are good you ole cocaine head and you ole racist. No one knew you until YOU knew me. Remember I’m ICON. Don’t forget.”

“They ALWAYS manipulating black women to say negative things about each other while they sit and enjoy us tearing each other down! Remember #BLM remember #breonnataylor REMEMBER the most racist networks.”

Nene has made mention of discriminatory practices by the Bravo network since negotiating her contract with them, and in the tweets, she alludes to getting a discrimination attorney to take things to court.

As we previously reported, Nene revealed that she would not be returning to RHOA after months of contract negotiations, and many of her friends sent her well wishes.

View this post on Instagram #TSRUpdatez: #Roommates it seems #NeneLeaks will not be holding her peach for season 13 of the hit show ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Will y’all still be watching? A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Sep 17, 2020 at 1:23pm PDT

The post Nene Leakes Seemingly Calls Wendy Williams A “Cocaine Head” After Wendy Says Nene Spin-Off Shows Would Be “Boring” appeared first on The Shade Room.