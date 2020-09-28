NeNe Leakes Makes Claims About Andy Cohen and Wendy Williams

“What are they gonna do? Is it gonna be Gregg [Leakes] and NeNe… you’re gonna give them another reality show? That’s boring,” Wendy shared with Andy. “How about it NeNe being a grandmother? That’s boring. NeNe and her own kids, that’s boring. NeNe trying to figure out Hollywood, that’s boring.”

Andy chimed in, “Listen, she probably has a lot of opportunities and hopefully she will come back at some point.”

“She did say that the phone is ringing,” Williams commented, to which Andy replied, “Yeah, I don’t doubt it… I think her phone is always ringing, she’s done a million other shows.”