NeNe Leakes Declares War With ‘Cocaine Head’ Wendy Williams for Shading Her

WENN/Instar

It’s pretty much safe to say that NeNe Leakes and Wendy Williams are no longer friends. The reality TV star dragged the talk show host so badly after the latter shaded her when she stopped by “Watch What Happens Live” on Sunday night, September 27.

Asked about her take on NeNe leaving “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” and whether they are still friends, Wendy assured host Andy Cohen that she still considered NeNe her friend. However, she admitted to feeling strange watching how she behaves on TV since she never acts like that when they are together.

She then added, “NeNe likes attention–dramatic attention. I don’t know what NeNe’s going to do for money, I’m not trying to count coins but, you know, the ‘Housewives’ is that one thing that all the girls use to promote their other stuff.” Wendy also compared NeNe to Bethenny Frankel, implicitly saying that her friend is not as successful as “The Real Housewives of New York City” alum even though both of them are famous.

Not stopping there, Wendy also suggested that NeNe would not succeed if she ever decided to create a reality show of her own because in the talk show host’s opinion, “That’s boring.”





NeNe apparently watched the episode and refused to remain silent after being dragged like that. “She on cocaine so they should stop using her to talk! They both need my help with their poor ratings!” she said, blasting Andy as well in a separate tweet. “I have ALWAYS believed in multiple streams of income so the leakes are good you ole cocaine head and you ole racist. No one knew you until YOU knew me. Remember I’m ICON.”

Seemingly hurt by what Wendy said on Andy’s show, NeNe later threatened to sue both of them. “They gone leave my name outta these shows. Send me your best discrimation attorneys info to [email protected] ITS WAR.”