NeNe Leakes: Bravo Forced Me Out Of ‘RHOA’!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
7

NeNe Leakes says that she feels she was “forced out” of the Real Housewives of Atlanta by Bravo, following her shock exit.

On Saturday, a fan asked about her exit, and whether the network had plans for a spinoff show focused on her life.

“They don’t think i deserve to work at all in any compactly [sic],” said NeNe.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR