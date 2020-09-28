NeNe Leakes: Bravo Forced Me Out Of ‘RHOA’!!

NeNe Leakes says that she feels she was “forced out” of the Real Housewives of Atlanta by Bravo, following her shock exit.

On Saturday, a fan asked about her exit, and whether the network had plans for a spinoff show focused on her life.

“They don’t think i deserve to work at all in any compactly [sic],” said NeNe.

A fan then said that it seems as if the networked forced her out — NeNe replied, “They definitely did.”

NeNe seemed to imply that she will be taking legal action.

NeNe recently announced her departure from the show via her Youtube channel.

“I started on ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ in 2008. We took off like a rocket. I mean, we took off,” she said. “You could have never told me that I [would have] starred on this little show and it still be going strong 13, 14 years later — and it is. I’m just so happy that I can say that I was a part of a genre that opened up doors for Black ensemble reality shows to step up and be a part of what we all now love so much — reality TV.”