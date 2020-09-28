NBA Finals DraftKings Picks: NBA DFS Lineup Tips for Game 1 Lakers-Heat Showdown Tournaments

The NBA Finals begin with Game 1 on Wednesday night as the Lakers take on the deranged Heat. In a series with LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, putting together a DraftKings Showdown lineup to play in a single game tournament can be challenging. There are many high-priced, productive players without a ton of options to choose from when trying to find value, so having a solid strategy will be key.

Our biggest call for Game 1 is for Jimmy Butler to fade away. It’s nearly impossible to play all four of Davis, James, Butler, and Adebayo, so the decision was made to fade Butler. He’s probably the least likely of the big names to have a monster game over 50 or 60 DK points, and the Lakers have some strong wingers to help slow Butler down.

DraftKings Showdown Picks: Lakers vs. Heat Game 1

Captain (1.5x price, 1.5x points): Alex Caruso, Lakers ($ 4,500)

Caruso has become the magician of playing with LeBron James. The Lakers are historically great when that duo is on the court together. We know Caruso will come off the bench, but we wanted to snag a valuable captain here for the sake of facing three of the top four players. Caruso must be called in to help defend the Heat’s wing talent pool, and he does it offensively enough to make up for the value here.

FLEX: LeBron James, Lakers ($ 13,200)

If you ask me, he’s the best of all time after reaching his 10th NBA final. You can’t fade LeBron, you just can’t. You might get a triple-double while sleepwalking during the game, and you probably won’t be sleepwalking. If you’re looking for a concern, maybe it’s Jae Crowder and Andre Iguodala’s defense, but that’s not enough to keep me from playing him.

FLEX: Anthony Davis, Lakers ($ 12,000)

Davis proves to be a tougher matchup for Miami than James. The Heat will likely primarily use Adebayo on Davis, but Davis wins that matchup from a height perspective, which should help him on the glass and as a jump shooter. No one on the Miami bench can defend Davis better than Bam, so it should be relatively easy for AD.

FLEX: Bam Adebayo, Heat ($ 10,600)

Adebayo took his game to a whole new level at the end of the series against the Celtics; It’s already been great this year, but suddenly it started to join the triple-double clock that James is normally on. Adebayo is the focal point of Miami’s offense and should rack up stats across the board, no matter how L.A. try to defend it.

FLEX: Duncan Robinson, Heat ($ 6,800)

Robinson is a three-point specialist, but you need the potential of a non-superstar rash to win an NBA Showdown tournament. At least early in the series, Robinson should be a showdown problem for the Lakers, as very few players play like him. The way it flies around the perimeter and around screens should find open gazes early in this series.

FLEX: Markieff Morris, Lakers ($ 2,600)

Morris will play double-digit minutes from the Los Angeles bench, and the Lakers could choose to go smaller in this series (away from Javale McGee and Dwight Howard and Morris). We saw Morris make a three-point outburst once earlier this postseason. It’s unlikely I will do it again, but it’s the best we get at this price.