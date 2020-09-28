Naya Rivera’s Ex Ryan Dorsey and Her Sister Seen Holding Hands Amid Reports They Live Together

WENN/Instagram/FayesVision

According to a source, the actor and Nickalya Rivera have been spending a lot of time together as they lean heavily on each other for support and comfort.

Ryan Dorsey and Naya Rivera‘s sister, Nickayla, are working together to raise his son with the late actress. Both the actor and the model are apparently so dedicated in caring for Josey, 5, to the point that they reportedly decided to move in together. Daily Mail first broke the news on Monday, September 28.

Following Naya’s tragic death, the publication reported that Ryan and Nickayla have been spending a lot of time together as they lean heavily on each other for support and comfort. Earlier this month, the 25-year-old was spotted helping Ryan move his belongings from his home in North Hills to their rented home and a few days later, they were seen helping each other with yard work and chatting happily.

Later, on September 19, they were seen holding hands while shopping at a Local target. The pair appeared to have a great time with Nickayla jokingly pushing Ryan’s shoulders away at the store. “They were fooling around and chatting the whole time. They’re obviously helping lift each other’s spirits,” a witness said of Ryan and Nickayla.

Naya died of accidental drowning in July 2020 after she went missing in Lake Piru. Her body was recovered from the lake on the morning of July 13 after a five-day search. She was interred at the Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Hollywood Hills, Hollywood following a private ceremony attended by family and close friends, including the “Glee” cast, on July 24.

Following her death, Ryan posted a touching tribute to his ex-wife. Calling her death “so unfair,” he said, “There’s not enough words to express the hole left in everyone’s hearts. I can’t believe this is life now. I don’t know if I’ll ever believe it. You were just here… We were just in the back swimming with Josey the day before. Life just isn’t fair. I don’t know what to say…”

He added in his lengthy post, “Life is all about good times and bad times but with Josey it makes the bad a little less so because a part of you will always be with us. He’ll never forget where he came from. We miss you. We will always love you.”