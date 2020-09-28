Monique Samuels Threatens to ‘Kill’ Candiace Dillard Following Violent Brawl

Bravo

During their physical altercation, Monique appears to grab Candiace’s wig and drag her across the table while the other ladies later yell in shock, asking Monique to stop.

More details of Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard were revealed in the Sunday, September 27 episode of “The Real Housewives of Potomac“. The episode saw the two cast members’ argument at a wine tasting to celebrate co-star Gizelle Bryant‘s literary award taking a violent turn.

“You gone drag me?” Candiace asked Monique, who later responded, “Do you want me to?” It didn’t take long before she appeared to grab Candiace’s wig and drag her across the table. The other ladies later yelled in shock, asking Monique to stop.

“Let her go! Monique, let her go!” Karen Huger could be heard screaming. Instead of stopping, Monique was seen holding on to Candiace by her hair and hitting her repeatedly. Candiace seemingly tried to fight Monique as a wine glass was later seen flying before the liquid splashed in Monique’s face.

The altercation only stopped after the producers arrived and stopped them. “Get the hood-rat-a** b***h out of here!” Candiace yelled. Monique, however, insisted that Candiace “asked for it.” She explained, “You keep talking. You literally want someone to hit you, so that’s what happened.”

Monique then found out that her lip was bleeding, prompting her to accuse Candiace of hitting her “in the face with a glass.” She thretened, “I’m going to beat her a**. She’s been asking for it since last year.”

While producers took Candiace home with a car, Monique went back inside the winery to get her purse. She later warned the other Housewives, including Karen, Dr. Wendy Osefo, Gizelle, Robyn Dixon and Ashley Darby, asking them to not “bring Candiace around me” because “I’ll kill her.”

Both Candiace and Monique then called their respective husbands to tell them about the scary fight. “I’ll talk s**t all day, but I’m not putting my hands on people. There’s enough s**t about black women fighting and scrapping. I don’t want to look like a f***ing ghetto a** hood-rat,” Candiace told Chris Bassett while in car.

As for Monique, she told husband Chris Samuels, “Hey baby, I just got into a fight with Candiace. The last thing I remember is me flipping her hair and next thing I know, a glass flew and I grabbed her weave and was just bashing her head with my fist. I honestly blacked out after that.” In response to that, her husband said, “That’s embarrassing.”

The next day, he doubled down on the sentiment. “I’m disappointed. You shouldn’t be fighting, like, that’s ridiculous,” he told Monique. “I like Candiace and Chris and I hate that you and Candiace are in this situation where y’all are actually physically hitting each other. It’s not a good image.”

Monique, however, replied, “I don’t care about image. Forget image. She literally talks crazy to everybody. Her mom should have popped her a long time ago. I want nothing to do with her. I probably don’t need to ever be in the same room with her. This has literally been a long time coming.”

The aftermath of the altercation whil play out in the next episode of “The Real Housewives of Potomac” which airs on Sundays at 9 P.M. ET on Bravo.