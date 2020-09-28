Miami Heats’ Tyler Herro STOLE LAKERS Kyle Kuzma’s Girlfriend!! (Pics Of The Girl)

The NBA Finals is about to start in a few days and it’s the Lakers vs the Miami Heat. And there’s some personal BEEF between two of the teams youngest stars.

Lakers player Kyle Kuzma’s girlfriend dumped him a few months ago, to get with the Miami Heat star player Tyler Herro.

Tyler, Miami’s rookie guard, has been joined in the bubble by his girlfriend, Katya Elise Henry. The Instagram model has nearly 8 million followers on the social media platform.

Katya has shared some photos on her Instagram Story from inside of the bubble.

But she wasn’t always with Tyler. Back in June, before the NBA season re-started Katya was allegedly dating Lakers star Kyle Kuzma. Here are pics of her on Kyle’s yacht:

To compare – HERE is a pic of Kyle Kuzma, where you can CLEARLY see that’s his tattoo.

It’s not clear when she split with Kyle and got with Tyler … but it’s about to be an interesting sub-plot in the upcoming NBA series.