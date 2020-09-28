Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to Star on a Netflix Reality Series

WENN/John Rainford

The Duchess of Sussex allegedly wants to show the ‘real her’ through the reality show, though it’s unknown whether the show will offer a glimpse of their home in Montecito.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly given a reality show of their own on Netflix. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who signed a deal with the streaming giant earlier this month, are said to be developing a fly-on-the-wall Netflix reality series.

According to reports, cameras are set to follow them for three months. A source also shared to The Sun that the couple are hoping to “give people a glimpse into their lives and see all the charity work they do.”

“It will be tasteful. They want to give people a glimpse into their lives,” explained the insider. “They may have had all these lofty ideas about producing epics highlighting environmental causes and the poverty gap, but Netflix obviously want their pound of flesh.”

Another also claimed that Meghan wants to show the “real her” through the reality show. It is, however, unknown whether the show will offer a glimpse of their alleged £11.5 million, nine-bedroom home in Montecito.

Earlier this month, Meghan and Harry signed a multi-year deal with bosses at Netflix to produce content for the streaming service. Netflix executives will pay the pair an unspecified amount to develop documentaries, docu-series, feature films, scripted shows and children’s programming exclusively for the platform.

“Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope,” the couple said in a statement, adding, “As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us.” The Duke and Duchess opted to partner with Netflix, revealing the company’s “unprecedented reach” will help them “share impactful content that unlocks action.”

Netflix currently boasts 193 million subscribers worldwide. The new deal comes months after former “Suits” star Meghan narrated nature documentary “Elephant” for Netflix rival Disney+.