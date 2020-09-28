Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to star in Netflix reality show, reports say

The docu-series will apparently focus on their philanthropy, but also offer viewers a glimpse of their new life in the US.

The Sun reports that Harry and Meghan will be followed for three months. It is currently unclear as to whether cameras will be allowed into their home in Montecito, California.

Netflix said it already has several projects in development but declined to offer more information on the rumoured new series.

A Netflix spokesman said: “The couple already has several projects in development, including an innovative nature docu-series and an animated series that celebrates inspiring women but we are not disclosing any of the programming slate at this time.”

They set up a production firm to begin creating new films and documentaries. Netflix has indicated that they are committed to diverse hiring practises for key roles in all of their projects.