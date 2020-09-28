Megan Thee Stallion’s Producer: The Bullets In Tory Lanez’s Match The Ones From Her Foot!!

As Tory Lanez’s team works hard to deny that he was responsible for shooting her in the foot — her producer says that the bullets from his gun that night have already been matched to the bullets removed from Megan Thee Stallion’s foot.

“This goofy ass nigga say he ain’t shoot her and they literally have matched the bullets from his gun to the ones in her foot,” LilJuMadeDaBeat tweeted. “He bet not ever come to Texas again,” he wrote.

Last week, Lanez dropped album DayStar, where he denied shooting his former girlfriend. He accuses Meg and her team of trying to frame him and even confessed to having a crush on Kylie Jenner.

Last month, Meg directly named Lanez as her shooter.

“Yes, this n*gga Tory shot me. You shot me. And you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying and sh*t. Stop lying. Why lie? I don’t understand. I tried to keep the situation off the internet, but you dragging it. You really f*ckin’ dragging it. Muthaf*ckas talkin’ ’bout I hit this n*gga. I never hit you. Mutha*uckas was like, ‘Oh, she mad ’cause he was tryna f*ck with Kylie.’ No, I wasn’t. You dry shot me.”