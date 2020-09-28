Megan Thee Stallion’s Producer: The Bullets In Tory Lanez’s Match The Ones From Her Foot!!

As Tory Lanez’s team works hard to deny that he was responsible for shooting her in the foot — her producer says that the bullets from his gun that night have already been matched to the bullets removed from Megan Thee Stallion’s foot.

“This goofy ass nigga say he ain’t shoot her and they literally have matched the bullets from his gun to the ones in her foot,” LilJuMadeDaBeat tweeted. “He bet not ever come to Texas again,” he wrote.

