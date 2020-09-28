Max Ehrich Says Stop Trying to “Thank You, Next” Him After Demi Split

He also made the claim on his Instagram Story on Sunday that they haven’t “officially ended anything to each other.”

“Up… to this moment… we haven’t spoken over the phone,” he wrote. “I’m here in real time with y’all. I love Demetria and just want her to be healthy and safe.”

Ehrich also appealed to Lovato directly, adding, “If you’re reading this…. I love you always…unconditionally… no matter what.”

As for the reason behind their swift breakup, one source told E! News the singer realized “she didn’t know who Max truly was and didn’t think he had good intentions.”

“There were many red flags she was ignoring and trying to turn a blind eye to,” the source noted. A second source added, “She doesn’t trust him and thinks he’s sketchy.”

Still, despite the issues at hand, the singer is seemingly heartbroken. Lovato is “really upset and distraught about it,” the first source described. As that source put it, she “really loved him and wanted it to work.”