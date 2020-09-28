Matt Nagy stays mum on Bears’ Week 4starting QB

The Chicago Bears replaced starting quarterback Mitchell Trubisky with Nick Foles in the second half of Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons. Foles and the Bears edged the Falcons 30-26 with a comeback in the fourth quarter, but it appears Trubisky may not be out as the team’s starter just yet.

Head coach Matt Nagy hasn’t made a decision yet on who the team’s starting quarterback will be moving forward, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, but you could infer that the team will start Foles in Week 4.