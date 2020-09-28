Mandy Moore Reveals Issues With ‘Worst Food Dislikes’ After Pregnancy Announcement

Instagram

The ‘This Is Us’ actress opens up about her pregnancy struggles and says her tastes have changed so much during her pregnancy that she couldn’t even enjoy a cup of coffee.

Mandy mooreFood aversions during pregnancy have left her unable to enjoy her favorite daily cup of coffee.

The 36-year-old “We areThe star, who went public with her first pregnancy last week (ends Sept. 27, 20), told fans on Instagram how her tastes have changed in the past 15 weeks.

Along with a selfie of the star sitting in her car, she added an emoji showing a steaming cup of coffee and wrote, “Just sitting here thinking, Will I ever enjoy coffee again?”

“It’s one of my biggest aversions to food right now (and I know, probably the best) but it makes me sad because I used to dream about coffee before bed.”

She returned to her Instagram story shortly after to thank her followers for assuring her that an aversion to coffee is quite common during pregnancy.

“I totally accept that my love for coffee will return and if it doesn’t, everything is fine, a small price to pay,” he shared. “I have the worst aversions to food. I still can’t think of some things or look at them in the refrigerator … I’ve had a really tough first 15 weeks I would say …”

She added: “Poor Taylor (Goldsmith, husband) … I was like, can you go out and eat? I can’t look at the food, I can’t smell the food, I can’t think about the food.”

The actress and singer shared the news of her happy baby on Thursday, writing along with some sweet black and white photos of her and Taylor, “Baby Boy Goldsmith is coming in early 2021.”