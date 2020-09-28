Mal Meninga under consideration for shock Queensland State of Origin coaching return

Mal Meninga could make a shock return to coach Queensland in this year’s State of Origin series.

Nine News has revealed Meninga is being seriously considered for the role, likely to be left vacant when Kevin Walters is officially introduced as the new Broncos coach as early as tomorrow.

Meninga is a Queensland Origin great, playing 32 matches for the State and coaching the Maroons to eight consecutive series wins.

He’s the current Australian coach, but doesn’t have any national duties to fulfill this year, with COVID-19 cancelling the Kangaroos’ representative matches.

Meninga speaks with Darren Lockyer during his earlier tenure as Queensland Origin coach (AAP)

The Meninga option is one of many being considered by the Queensland Rugby League (QRL) with other candidates including Wayne Bennett and Paul Green.

The only major hurdle for Meninga’s surprise return could be backlash from New South Wales.

Nine News has told of a perceived conflict of interest – with the QRL aware of how Meninga’s appointment could be seen on the other side of the border.

The Origin series will be played over three weeks, starting in Adelaide on November 4.