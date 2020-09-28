Lucy Hale embraces the “vivacity of a redhead” with a bold new color

Lucy Hale she’s sporting a fiery new look thanks to the stylist Kristin ess.

the Katy keene star debuted the new ‘do on her Instagram this Monday, writing alongside a video, “did one thing.”

In fact, the actress “did something.” Gone are her short black locks and in their place are soft red waves that complement Lucy’s green eyes.

On Kristin’s Instagram, the hair guru stated that the dye deserves “a feed post” rather than the typical Instagram story. “@lucyhale has had every hair color under the sun EXCEPT red. My little colorful heart is full and we now officially know that this girl looks good with any hair color,” wrote the stylist to the stars. “Thank you for trusting me to do this (and thank you for testing Covid on me beforehand).”

And Kristin even broke down their process step-by-step, detailing how they went from a chocolate brown hue to the color red so that stylists can replicate the look.