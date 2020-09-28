‘Little People, Big World’ Star Matt Roloff Shares Picture of ‘Bigfoot’ Sighting on Family Farm

Instagram

The TLC reality TV star posts on Instagram a grainy black-and-white picture of the massive hairy beast walking across their property ahead of the opening of the Roloff Family Farm.

Is this a sign that Halloween is coming closer? The annual festivity is still over a month away, but the spooky feeling has already been felt, at least on the Roloff family farm where “Bigfoot” was recently spotted.

On Sunday, September 27, Matt Roloff shared a supposed evidence of the sighting. In the grainy black-and-white image, the massive hairy beast was seen walking upright near the tree line of the family’s property.

“Oh no… just what we don’t need… Bigfoot is hanging out in the Little People’s Big Forest,” so the “Little People, Big World” star wrote in the caption. “Warning: 2nd sighting this month,” he additionally claimed, before warning people to “stay away from @rolofffarms until further notice!”

While it’s highly likely that the “Bigfoot” sighting was just a stunt pulled by the Roloffs to hype up the upcoming re-opening of the Roloff Family Farm, Matt’s fans have appreciated his sense of humor and responded to his joke. “Love it! We got our tickets and can’t wait!” one wrote in the comment section.

“You have a very British humour totally dry & goes over most peoples heads,” a second user posted along with several face with tears of joy emojis. “I didn’t think he was called Bigfoot anymore, isn’t his name Darryl,” another guessed who’s behind the Bigfoot costume, while someone else played along with Matt’s joke, “Oh my God, already called the mountain monsters to solve the case? Hugs from Brazil.”

The Roloff Family Farm is allowed to open up this coming month after suffering some closures due to the outbreak of COVID-19. The family has implemented new safety protocols and guidelines to keep the safety of visitors, who wish to pick pumpkins at the farm.

“We’ve got a big announcement. The family has been scratching our heads, we’ve been beating ourselves up. Meeting after meeting talking about this COVID and the Roloff Farms pumpkin patch. So we have finally, finally, and I’m here to tell you, come to some definitive, conclusions about what we’re gonna do,” Matt revealed the news in an Instagram video earlier this month.

“And the good news is we are gonna open! We’re gonna open for our pumpkin festival, but it’s going to look very, very different – extraordinarily different than any years past,” the 58-year-old continued, adding, “It’s going to take place in a more intimate setting, although we’re going to stretch out.” He further teased, “We’re going to give everybody access to a walking trail here on the farm.”

Visitors have to make a reservation at the farm’s website.