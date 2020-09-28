Lil’ Yachty Was Arrested And Released For Allegedly Driving More Than 150 MPH On Atlanta Freeway

Lil’ Yachty celebrated his freedom today with stacks of cash as he boasted on instagram that he was not in jail.

View this post on Instagram #PressPlay: #LilYachty is enjoying his freedom. He was arrested about a week ago for allegedly driving 150+ mph on Atlanta freeway A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Sep 28, 2020 at 2:33pm PDT

That was not the case about a week ago when Yachty was caught allegedly driving more than 150 mph down an Atlanta interstate. He was pulled over on the Downtown Connector near University Avenue, according to WSBTV.

View this post on Instagram #LilYachty has reportedly been arrested and released after driving 150mph on the highway in #Atlanta. We’ll keep you up on this tea #Roommates! (Via: @wsbtv, @idmagazine.us) A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Sep 28, 2020 at 12:52pm PDT

Apparently, Yachty was whippin’ a Ferrari when he got stopped by the police. The 23-year-old was taken to the Atlanta City Jail and his Ferrari was given to a friend at the scene.

Following his arrest, Yachty was charged with reckless driving and speeding in excess of maximum limits. His jail stay was relatively short as he reportedly posted bail shortly after.

This arrest comes just months after Lil’ Yachty crashed a red Ferrari on the same road. Back in June, witnesses reported that speed and wet roads were a factor in that crash.

Yacthy thankfully escaped that crash without any major injury but it sounds like it had no affect on his driving. He confirmed he was arrested but nonchalantly brushed it off in a TikTok video in which he joked about hoping his mugshot would not become public.

View this post on Instagram #TSRExclusivePhoto: #LilYachty’s mugshot from his reckless driving arrest (SWIPE) A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Sep 28, 2020 at 3:58pm PDT

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

The post Lil’ Yachty Was Arrested And Released For Allegedly Driving More Than 150 MPH On Atlanta Freeway appeared first on The Shade Room.