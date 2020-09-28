Lil Yachty Denies Being Arrested for Speeding: ‘I’m Not In Jail’

Instagram

The ‘Speed Me Up’ rapper was allegedly pulled over on September 21 on the Downtown Connector near University Avenue in Atlanta for driving his Ferrari more than 150 mph.

Lil Yachty has broken his silence following reports that he was arrested for speeding in Atlanta. However, the “Oprah’s Bank Account” rapper apparently denied the allegations in an Instagram post on Monday, September 28.

He took to the photo-sharing platform to share a video of him flaunting a stack of dollar bills inside a car. Captioning the clip, the spitter simply wrote, “I’m not in jail.”

His post arrives after WSB-TV reported that he was pulled over on September 21 on the Downtown Connector near University Avenue in Atlanta for driving his Ferrari more than 150 mph. It was said that the rapper, whose real name is Miles McCollum, was later taken to the Atlanta City Jail and his Ferrari was given to a friend.

The reports further claimed that the 23-year-old hip-hop star was charged with reckless driving. He was also charged with speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Back on June 22, Yachty was involved in a single car accident that totaled his red Ferrari. However, he apparently managed to walk away from the scary crash with only minor injuries.

According to TMZ, the rapper was driving through heavy rainfall along Georgia State Route 400 in Atlanta when his sports car caught puddles of standing water. It led to him losing control of the car which hydroplaned and smashed into the freeway’s barrier.

Though emergency crews were called to the scene, the Mableton, Georgia native was said to suffer only injuries to his arm. It was not immediately clear whether he got treated for the injuries at a hospital. His car, on the other hand, was noted to be unsalvageable. A photo of the wrecked car was published by the outlet.

Later the same day, the “One Night” rapper took to Twitter to share a piece of his mind. While he did not mention anything about his car crash, he did talk about not taking his life for granted. “So thankful for my life,” he tweeted. “Never take it for granted.”