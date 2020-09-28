Lightning vs Stars Game 6: Live Score, Updates, Stanley Cup Final Highlights

Once again? It seems like the 2019-20 NHL season never wants to end. More than 365 days since training camp and preseason games began, the season continues to advance.

On Saturday night in Game 5, the Stars’ Corey Perry dropped Lightning goalkeeper Andrei Vasilevskiy in double overtime to keep the hockey train running and send the Stanley Cup final to a Game 6.

“Stanley Cup Final. It was life or death for us tonight and I thought our team play was pretty good,” said Perry, who scored two in the game. “We had a lot of guys who are in the fight and that is what we are asking. I scored the winner, but it could have been anyone and that is what we are asking of everyone.”

Tampa Bay took a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series with a 5-4 overtime victory in Game 4; the organization has never lost a playoff series when leading by that margin (9-0) and has never let the series go to a Game 7. It is also a perfect 6-0 in games after a loss, but 7- 7 in Game 6 all time.

Head coach Jon Cooper and Co. will once again be without captain Steven Stamkos, who has been ruled out for the rest of the playoffs. He prepared for Game 3 and scored a goal in the Bolts’ 5-2 win.

Sporting News has all the action as the Stars once again look to keep their Stanley Cup dreams alive, while the Lightning look to close out the series and drink from Lord Stanley’s cup.

