Lightning beat Stars to win Stanley Cup By

() – The Tampa Bay Lightning won the National Hockey League’s Stanley Cup for the second time in franchise history with a 2-0 win over the Dallas Stars on Monday.

The victory saw the Lightning, who won their maiden Stanley Cup in 2004, clinch the best-of-seven championship series 4-2.

The entire Stanley Cup Final was held in Edmonton, one of two Canadian hub cities for the playoffs, to help limit travel and minimize COVID-19 risks.

Tampa Bay missed the chance to clinch the Cup after a double-overtime loss on Saturday but would not let the opportunity slip away a second time.

The Lightning, who are 5-0 after a loss this postseason, punished Dallas for some undisciplined play with Brayden Point scoring on a powerplay, pounding home his own rebound for his 14th of the playoffs.

Outshot 11-4 in the opening period, the Stars were fortunate not to find themselves in a bigger hole but fell 2-0 behind seven minutes into the second when Blake Coleman blasted a one-timer by Dallas netminder Anton Khudobin.

Having had just eight shots through the first two periods, a desperate Dallas more than doubled that in third frame but could not put the puck past Andrei Vasilevskiy, who made 22 saves for his first playoff shutout.