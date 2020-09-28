Lewis Capaldi Turns to Dating App Raya Post-Split From Student Girlfriend

Instagram

The ‘Before You Go’ hitmaker is reported to still have an amicable relationship with 21-year-old Catherine Halliday despite calling it quits after only seven months of dating.

Lewis Capaldi is looking for love again after reportedly splitting from his student girlfriend Catherine Halliday after seven months of dating.

Despite claims the “Before You Go” hitmaker was “smitten” with the 21-year-old redhead earlier this summer, according to U.K. tabloid The Sun the two have decided to go their separate ways.

A source told the publication, “Lewis has no hard feelings towards Catherine and they’re still amicable but they decided it was best to call it a day.”

“He’s at the beginning of his career, with a lot of opportunity at his ­fingertips, so it’s not the right time to settle down.”

“He wishes Catherine all the best and has fond memories of their dates together.”

Lewis is currently working on his new album, the follow-up to his award-winning “Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent”, and according to insiders the record has been influenced by his recent romance.

“Lewis’s tracks are mostly about love again but this time finding it, not losing it. He’s smitten with Catherine and although it’s early days, she has a nod on one of the tracks he has written,” they explained earlier this year.

“Lewis mentions her hair and it’s really quite special. She’s made him realize how to be happy again. Catherine was obviously made up there is a nod to her. She has something very special with Lewis.”

The “Someone You Loved” star previously revealed lockdown had put a strain on his relationship as he and Catherine self-isolated separately. According to reports, he’s already looking for his next romance on celebrity dating app Raya.