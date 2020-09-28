Leighton Meester Dubs Donald Trump ‘Would-Be-Dictator’ in ‘Edelweiss’ Cover Video

Instagram/WENN/Instar

Just days after her husband Adam Brody discussed the importance of voting, the former ‘Gossip Girl’ actress urges fellow Americans to vote the 45th president out of the office in the upcoming election.

Leighton Meester took to Instagram on Friday (September 25) to share her views about November’s U.S. election.

The “Gossip Girl” actress, who originally hails from Texas, posted a video of herself singing “Edelweiss” from “The Sound of Music” as she slammed “would-be-dictator” Donald Trump.

In a poignant caption, she drew a scathing comparison between President Trump’s leadership and the fascist regime that threatened the Austrian family in the movie.

“In ‘The Sound of Music’, Captain von Trapp sings ‘Edelweiss’ to his beloved country as it’s being taken over by fascism,” she wrote. “It’s my solemn duty and honour to join you all in voting this hateful, would-be dictator and all his enablers out of office on November 3rd.”

The video has amassed over 1.3 million views and attracted praise from fans and celebrity pals alike, including fellow actor Justin Long and “Everybody Loves Raymond” star Brad Garrett.

Earlier this week, Leighton’s husband Adam Brody also took to social media to discuss the importance of voting, in collaboration with bosses at nonprofit Vote Forward, who are working to encourage voter turnout with a letter writing campaign.

“The O.C.” actor said, “It’s been this constant dichotomy of enjoying my life and freaking out and pulling my hair over the state of affairs of the world and our country right now.”

It’s no wonder the couple is getting political as many American parents worry about the country’s political direction – the two recently welcomed a son, a brother for their five-year-old daughter, Arlo Day, but have not yet revealed his name.