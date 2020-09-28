Leaked trove of data used by Trump's 2016 campaign, likely for ad targeting purposes, details ~200M Americans, uses a "Deterrence,quot; label on 3.5M Black Americans (Channel 4 News)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Channel 4 News:

Leaked trove of data used by Trump’s 2016 campaign, likely for ad targeting purposes, details ~200M Americans, uses a “Deterrence,rdquo; label on 3.5M Black Americans  —  3.5 million Black Americans were profiled and categorised as ‘Deterrence,rsquo; by Trump campaign – voters they wanted to stay home on election day

