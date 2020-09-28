Leaked Tax Documents Reveal Trump Only Paid $750 In Taxes In 2016!!

By
Bradley Lamb
An article from The New York Times has revealed that President Donald Trump paid out just $750 in taxes for the year he became president.

The publication got a hold of Trump’s tax documents, and the alleged billionaire paid fewer taxes than an individual earning just $20,000 a year.

In 2016 and 2017, Trump paid just $750 in federal income taxes. The article states that Trump took huge deductions — including $70,000 for hair care — and also appeared to write off hundreds of thousands of dollars paying his daughter Ivanka as a consultant to the Trump Organization.

