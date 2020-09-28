Leaked Tax Documents Reveal Trump Only Paid $750 In Taxes In 2016!!

An article from The New York Times has revealed that President Donald Trump paid out just $750 in taxes for the year he became president.

The publication got a hold of Trump’s tax documents, and the alleged billionaire paid fewer taxes than an individual earning just $20,000 a year.

In 2016 and 2017, Trump paid just $750 in federal income taxes. The article states that Trump took huge deductions — including $70,000 for hair care — and also appeared to write off hundreds of thousands of dollars paying his daughter Ivanka as a consultant to the Trump Organization.

Trump paid no federal income taxes in 11 of 18 years the Times looked at.

The report also shows that his business suffered huge loses. Hashtags #TrumpTaxes and #TrumpIsBroke trended online all of Sunday.

“I’m telling you there are people out there, and I know, I come from blue collar, hard-working, these folks are scraping to make a living and they’re going to wake up and find this incredible mogul paid $750,” former Ohio Republican Gov. John Kasich, said per CNN.

“I don’t care what his excuses are. It doesn’t pass the smell test. It’s not going to disrupt those people who were for him totally. It’s those people on the fence.”