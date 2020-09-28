Lamborghini supercar driver arrested for drug driving after hitting ramp and crashing off road

The driver of a £270,000 super car which crashed off a road was arrested by police after failing a drugs test.

The unnamed motorist lost control of their black Lamborghini Aventador S that then left the road near Cambridge on Sunday morning.







A drugs test on the side of the A1198 at Caxton came back positive for cocaine and the driver was arrested at the scene.

Pictures posted by police show a ‘ramp’ in the road just metres from the crash which the Italian supercar is thought to have struck before losing control.

The images – taken by the Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Cambridgeshire Road Policing Unit – show the extensive damage caused to the car.

The unit tweeted: “Single vehicle RTC A1198 Caxton, Cambs.

“Thankfully no injuries but the driver has provided a positive reading on a drugwipe and has been arrested.”