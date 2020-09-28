Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Have Been ‘Sneaking Out’ On Dates

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
11

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have been sneaking out on secret dates together, according to a source.

“Kylie and Travis are spending a good amount of time together right now,” a source close to the duo told HollywoodLife. “They have snuck out to dinner without getting photographed on a few occasions at least in the last few weeks alone. They try to be discreet about it because they don’t want all the chatter that follows.”

