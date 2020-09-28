Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Have Been ‘Sneaking Out’ On Dates

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have been sneaking out on secret dates together, according to a source.

“Kylie and Travis are spending a good amount of time together right now,” a source close to the duo told HollywoodLife. “They have snuck out to dinner without getting photographed on a few occasions at least in the last few weeks alone. They try to be discreet about it because they don’t want all the chatter that follows.”

The pair split months ago, and Kylie even posted her new bae on social media a few weeks backs — but the pics have since been removed.

We wonder whether he knows about their secret dinner dates?

The source says that the pair has no intention of getting back together just yet.

“They will always have chemistry between them, but they’re not together and are not discussing getting back together. They just have a strong connection and like to spend time together. Neither one of them are looking for more right now,” they concluded.