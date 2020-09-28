Kylie Jenner shares new photos of sizzling swimsuits, but with a twist

From the pool to the polls.

Kylie jenner celebrates the beginning of fall, but also shares an important message about what comes with the new season: the 2020 presidential election.

The 23-year-old made two separate posts on Instagram, both of which show a caramel-haired Kylie rocking a floral-print Dior bikini while lounging on a poolside couch. This, along with the Kylie Cosmetic mogul’s tanned skin, called for a legend to serve as a cheeky nod to Los Angeles’ warm weather year-round: “seventh day of fall.”

But just like people like Kylie’s BFF Stassie Karanikolaou began to flood the post’s comments with compliments, Kylie uploaded two similar photos.

This time, the caption read “but are you registered to vote? Click the link in my bio … let’s make a plan to vote together.”

In addition to adding a link to Vote.Org on her profile, Kylie also posted several Instagram Stories with more information on voting.