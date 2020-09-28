Key features of new Samsung, Xiaomi, Oppo and Realme phones launched this month

Key features: Processor and 65Watt fast charging

The base variant of the Realme 7 Pro packs 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage and the top-end variant packs 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, which are priced at Rs 19,999 and Rs 21,999. Specs-wise, the handset packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor and houses a quad-camera setup which comprises a 64MP main sensor.