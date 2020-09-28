Keke Palmer Shares How Inspired She Is By Tyler Perry & Defends Her Statement Against Critics

There is no doubt that Tyler Perry has left his mark on the entertainment industry and continues to do so as he expands his legacy.

On Monday, Keke Palmer took to Twitter to share her admiration for Tyler and even compared him to a modern-day Walt Disney. She said, “I want to be like Tyler Perry when I grow up. He’s like a modern Walt Disney.”

However, it seems that her statement wasn’t well-received by some people.

One person responded to her tweet and said, “Yikes. Tyler the anti-union Perry? Tyler the don’t hire black writers Perry? Tyler the using the same misogynistic paternalistic storylines repeatedly Perry? Tyler how did she get on the boat Perry? Girl…..”

Another person said, “Delete this before it’s too late, sis. We want you to win.”

Keke wasn’t here for people criticizing her for showing her support for Tyler Perry. So she retweeted her original tweet, and added to it and said, “I love Tyler Perry. Period. He has inspired me so hate on him if y’all want but he’s done incredible things and literally came from NOTHING. His movies triple what they were made for and he HAS HIS OWN LOT.”

However, she wasn’t done just yet. Keke continued to say, “This social media trend of trying to literally criticize everyone to the bone is not fun nor cute. People aren’t perfect, you’re never gonna like ALL of everything. NEVER.”

“You don’t have to throw out the baby with the bathwater. You can like some things about someone and dislike others, it’s possible for someone to be flawed and still be beloved. And in pure Virgo fashion. I don’t care if you disagree because you don’t exist.”

She continued to respond to people about the matter.

As we previously reported, Tyler Perry recieved the Governors Award at this year’s Emmy Awards. The award selection committee talked about honoring Tyler with the award and said, “Tyler Perry has changed the face of television and inspired a new generation of content creators. He pioneered a new brand of storytelling that engages people of color both in front of and behind the camera, and his shows have resonated with a global audience.”

