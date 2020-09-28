Keira Knightley Comes Clean About Barely Remembering Her Part in ‘Star Wars’

Lucasfilm

The ‘Misbehaviour’ actress has to be reminded during a new interview that she made an appearance as Sabe, Queen Amidala’s double, in ‘Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace’.

Actress Keira Knightley has no recollection of her “Star Wars” role.

The actress was only 12 when she appeared as Sabe, Queen Amidala’s double in “Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace“, but during a chat with ComingSoon.net, she confessed she barely remembers the movie.

“Your character survived, whereas Padme did not,” the interviewer told the star, but the news came as a surprise to Keira, who replied, “Wait a minute. Who did I play? Was I not Padme?”

After being reminded she played Sabe, the 35-year-old said: “Do you know, I saw the film once. I think I was 12 when I did it and it came out and I saw it the year after. And I’ve never seen it again. So, I played Sabe and she didn’t die? Okay!”

When asked if she has any thoughts on what may have happened to her character, she mused, “I hope she lived a long and happy life somewhere on a planet far, far away. I’m sure she did!”

However, she has no plans to revive the role, quipping when asked if there have been any offers: “Reprising the character I can’t even remember the name of? No, there hasn’t.”

Earlier this year, Keira shared that the filming for “The Phantom Menace” took a long time that she was sleeping while waiting for her turn. “I mean, I was 12. I literally don’t remember… I remember the headdress being so heavy, it gave me a headache. I really remember the headache from one of the headdresses,” she recalled. “And I remember being in the background for such a long time that I’d actually fallen asleep. I was just sitting in a chair, and I was in the background, but I couldn’t keep my eyes open. I really remember that. But apart from that, I don’t remember anything else about it.”