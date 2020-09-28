Kamala Harris Says Tupac Shakur Is The ‘Best Rapper Alive’

Kamala Harris faced a minor embarrassment after she claimed that late rapper Tupac Shakur was the “best rapper alive.”

During the NAACP’s virtual convention on Friday, the vice-presidential nominee was asked to name the artist she thinks of as the best rapper alive. “Tupac,” she answered. CNN moderator Angela Rye quickly reminded the California senator that ‘Pac died over two decades ago.

“I keep doing that,” Harris responded. “Listen, West Coast girls think Tupac lives on.” 

