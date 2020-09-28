Kamala Harris Says Tupac Shakur Is The ‘Best Rapper Alive’

Kamala Harris faced a minor embarrassment after she claimed that late rapper Tupac Shakur was the “best rapper alive.”

During the NAACP’s virtual convention on Friday, the vice-presidential nominee was asked to name the artist she thinks of as the best rapper alive. “Tupac,” she answered. CNN moderator Angela Rye quickly reminded the California senator that ‘Pac died over two decades ago.

“I keep doing that,” Harris responded. “Listen, West Coast girls think Tupac lives on.”

She then struggled to name any living rapper she regarded highly, “there’s so many, you know?” she went on. “There’s some I would not mention right now because they should stay in their lane,” Harris said.

Fortunately for Harris, her and Biden being elected into office will not depend upon her extensive (or limited) knowledge of Hip Hop or popular culture.

On Oct 7, Harris will face off against current vice president Mike Pence in the vice president debates.